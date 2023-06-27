Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Josh Jung (batting .190 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (17.3%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.277
|AVG
|.265
|.361
|OBP
|.293
|.485
|SLG
|.476
|13
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|42/15
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, April 11, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
