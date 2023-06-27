Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 59th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Semien has had a hit in 61 of 78 games this season (78.2%), including multiple hits 26 times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (46.2%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (60.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.272
|AVG
|.289
|.331
|OBP
|.352
|.443
|SLG
|.480
|18
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|33
|23/15
|K/BB
|32/17
|3
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (1-1) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, April 11, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
