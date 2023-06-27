Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 59th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Semien has had a hit in 61 of 78 games this season (78.2%), including multiple hits 26 times (33.3%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (46.2%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (60.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .272 AVG .289 .331 OBP .352 .443 SLG .480 18 XBH 18 4 HR 7 22 RBI 33 23/15 K/BB 32/17 3 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings