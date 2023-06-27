Rangers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (47-31) against the Detroit Tigers (34-43) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 27.
The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (7-3) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (1-1).
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 29, or 63%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas is 9-2 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the most runs (460) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Matt Manning
|June 28
|Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Framber Valdez
