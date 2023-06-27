The Texas Rangers versus Detroit Tigers game on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jonah Heim and Matt Vierling.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 104 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball with a .454 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .271 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.9 runs per game (460 total).

The Rangers' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.

Texas has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.185).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez (7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Perez is aiming to earn his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Perez will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees W 4-2 Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Framber Valdez

