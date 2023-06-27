Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Texas Rangers-Detroit Tigers matchup at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers' Martin Perez (7-3) will make his 16th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 21 7.0 4 3 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 7.0 3 1 0 5 1 at Tigers May. 30 4.2 7 6 6 3 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Martín Pérez's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Semien Stats

Semien has 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 55 RBI (93 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.342/.462 on the year.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 76 hits with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.327/.492 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 63 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .218/.298/.360 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 27 walks and 18 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .242/.331/.365 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.