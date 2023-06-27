Rangers vs. Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 27
The Texas Rangers (47-31) take a three-game losing run into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (34-43), at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Rangers will call on Martin Perez (7-3) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (1-1).
Rangers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.38 ERA) vs Manning - DET (1-1, 4.63 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Perez (7-3) for his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- The 32-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.38, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.447.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Martín Pérez vs. Tigers
- The Tigers are batting .229 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .362 (29th in the league) with 69 home runs.
- The Tigers have gone 7-for-20 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning
- Manning (1-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In his two games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .267 against him. He has a 4.63 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Manning has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this matchup.
