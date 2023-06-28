Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Corey Seager (.349 batting average in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, four walks and 11 RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .345 with 21 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 79.2% of his 48 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (20.8%), homering in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 50% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (41.7%), including eight multi-run games (16.7%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.387
|AVG
|.295
|.451
|OBP
|.357
|.708
|SLG
|.489
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|23
|16/13
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-8) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.72, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
