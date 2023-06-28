Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .285 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers during his last outings.
- Heim has recorded a hit in 51 of 69 games this season (73.9%), including 21 multi-hit games (30.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (15.9%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 44.9% of his games this year (31 of 69), with two or more RBI 13 times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.272
|AVG
|.296
|.326
|OBP
|.345
|.536
|SLG
|.430
|17
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|26
|27/9
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-8) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 6.72 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.