Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .294 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 49th in slugging.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 10.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, Taveras has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|37
|.276
|AVG
|.308
|.324
|OBP
|.363
|.459
|SLG
|.474
|8
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|18
|24/6
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Wentz (1-8) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.72 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.72, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
