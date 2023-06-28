Wednesday's game features the Texas Rangers (48-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-44) matching up at Globe Life Field (on June 28) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Joey Wentz (1-8, 6.72 ERA).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 47 times and won 30, or 63.8%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 7-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the most runs (468) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule