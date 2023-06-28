Rangers vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's game features the Texas Rangers (48-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-44) matching up at Globe Life Field (on June 28) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.
The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Joey Wentz (1-8, 6.72 ERA).
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Tigers
|Rangers vs Tigers Odds
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 47 times and won 30, or 63.8%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 7-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the most runs (468) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|W 4-2
|Dane Dunning vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 24
|@ Yankees
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Severino
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Martín Pérez vs Matt Manning
|June 28
|Tigers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Framber Valdez
|July 3
|Astros
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Cristian Javier
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.