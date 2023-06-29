Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 2:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .460, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Semien is batting .417 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 78.8% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has an RBI in 36 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 61.3% of his games this year (49 of 80), with two or more runs 11 times (13.8%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.274
|AVG
|.289
|.330
|OBP
|.352
|.440
|SLG
|.480
|19
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|33
|23/15
|K/BB
|32/17
|3
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson (1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
