Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Tigers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .291 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
- In 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%) Jankowski has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
- In 37 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this year (eight of 37), with two or more RBI three times (8.1%).
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.5%.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.277
|AVG
|.304
|.404
|OBP
|.400
|.340
|SLG
|.411
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|4/9
|K/BB
|16/9
|5
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Olson (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
