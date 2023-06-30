On Friday, Jonah Heim (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Ronel Blanco. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while batting .281.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

In 51 of 70 games this season (72.9%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Heim has had an RBI in 31 games this season (44.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.9%.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .266 AVG .296 .324 OBP .345 .523 SLG .430 17 XBH 12 8 HR 3 29 RBI 26 28/10 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings