Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 61 of 80 games this year (76.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this season (41.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.292
|AVG
|.263
|.383
|OBP
|.360
|.481
|SLG
|.375
|17
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|17
|39/23
|K/BB
|39/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Blanco gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.