Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (49-32) matching up with the Houston Astros (44-37) at 8:05 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-3) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (1-0) will take the ball for the Astros.
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 4, Astros 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 31, or 63.3%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Texas has won 14 of its 17 games, or 82.4%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 483 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Yankees
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Gerrit Cole
|June 26
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Martín Pérez vs Matt Manning
|June 28
|Tigers
|W 10-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Cody Bradford vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 3
|Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Cristian Javier
|July 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
|July 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.