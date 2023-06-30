Ronel Blanco will start for the Houston Astros looking to slow down Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 111 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .274 batting average leads MLB.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in MLB action, scoring six runs per game (483 total runs).

The Rangers have a league-high .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.181).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Gray is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the year.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year entering this matchup.

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Cody Bradford Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Dane Dunning - 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello

