In the series opener on Friday, June 30, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (49-32) face off against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (44-37). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Astros are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-175). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-3, 2.89 ERA) vs Ronel Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.63 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 31, or 63.3%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 14-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (82.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Astros have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won one of three games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -155 - 1st

