Chauncey Golston: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 season kicks off for Chauncey Golston when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants come together at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Chauncey Golston Injury Status
Golston is currently not on the injured list.
Chauncey Golston 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|22 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Chauncey Golston 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
