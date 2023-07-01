The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .345 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

In 40 of 50 games this season (80.0%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (36.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has an RBI in 25 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (42.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (18.0%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .384 AVG .295 .454 OBP .357 .696 SLG .489 21 XBH 11 7 HR 3 25 RBI 23 18/15 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings