Dak Prescott is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Dak Prescott Injury Status

Prescott is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Dak Prescott NFL MVP Odds

Dak Prescott 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 261-for-394 (66.2%), 2,860 YDS (7.3 YPA), 23 TD, 15 INT 45 CAR, 182 YDS, 1 TD

Dak Prescott Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 198.60 33 18 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 275.96 14 14 2023 ADP - 86 10

Dak Prescott 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 14 29 134 0 1 2 11 0 Week 7 Lions 19 25 207 1 0 3 0 0 Week 8 Bears 21 27 250 2 1 5 34 1 Week 10 @Packers 27 46 265 3 2 4 6 0 Week 11 @Vikings 22 25 276 2 0 3 16 0 Week 12 Giants 21 30 261 2 2 2 4 0 Week 13 Colts 20 30 170 3 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Texans 24 39 284 1 2 6 23 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 23 30 256 3 2 5 20 0 Week 16 Eagles 27 35 347 3 1 6 41 0 Week 17 @Titans 29 41 282 2 2 3 11 0 Week 18 @Commanders 14 37 128 1 1 6 16 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 25 33 305 4 0 7 24 1 Divisional @49ers 23 37 206 1 2 4 22 0

