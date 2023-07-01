Davis Riley is in 25th place, at -4, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Looking to place a wager on Davis Riley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Davis Riley Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Riley has shot better than par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Riley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Riley has had an average finish of 41st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Riley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Riley hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -4 266 0 16 0 1 $1.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Riley wound up 25th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Riley made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Riley last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 25th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,030 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Riley has played in the past year has been 63 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley finished in the 64th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship placed him in the 59th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Riley was better than 41% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Riley carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Riley carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Riley's 12 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

At that last tournament, Riley had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Riley ended the Travelers Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Riley recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Riley Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Riley's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.