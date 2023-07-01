Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .725 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .320 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%) Duran has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (36.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has driven home a run in 21 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|27
|.377
|AVG
|.257
|.423
|OBP
|.291
|.675
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|12
|27/9
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.56 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
