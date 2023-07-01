Israel Mukuamu is set to take the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Dallas Cowboys match up with the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Israel Mukuamu Injury Status

Mukuamu is currently not on the injury report.

Israel Mukuamu 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 15 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Cowboys Players

Israel Mukuamu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Texans 0.0 0.0 0 1 1 Week 16 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Divisional @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

