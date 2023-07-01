KaVontae Turpin is ready to take the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the New York Giants in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

KaVontae Turpin Injury Status

Turpin is currently listed as active.

KaVontae Turpin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
2 TAR, 1 REC, 9 YDS, 0 TD

KaVontae Turpin Fantasy Insights

KaVontae Turpin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 2 Bengals 0 0 0
Week 6 @Eagles 1 0 0 0
Week 7 Lions 0 0 0
Week 8 Bears 0 0 0
Week 10 @Packers 1 1 9 0
Divisional @49ers 1 1 8 0

