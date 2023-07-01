The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSW

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .292.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 43 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Taveras has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season (30 of 68), with two or more runs eight times (11.8%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .273 AVG .308 .316 OBP .363 .473 SLG .474 10 XBH 14 6 HR 3 18 RBI 18 25/6 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings