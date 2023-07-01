Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .311 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.457) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 64 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has driven home a run in 36 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 62.2% of his games this season (51 of 82), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.274
|AVG
|.289
|.335
|OBP
|.352
|.434
|SLG
|.480
|19
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|33
|24/17
|K/BB
|32/17
|3
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
