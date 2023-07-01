Nahshon Wright is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Nahshon Wright Injury Status

Wright is currently listed as active.

Nahshon Wright 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Nahshon Wright 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 15 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Eagles 0.0 1.0 8 0 2 Week 17 @Titans 0.0 0.0 9 1 2 Week 18 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

