North Texas 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total established for the North Texas Mean Green, 6.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.
North Texas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-105
|-120
|51.2%
Mean Green's 2022 Performance
- North Texas had the 21st-best offense last season in terms of total yards (461.8 yards per game), but it ranked 11th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (460.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 262.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked 22nd-worst in FBS, North Texas was forced to rely on its 37th-ranked passing offense (261.9 passing yards per contest) to keep it in games.
- Last season UNT was 5-1 at home, but picked up only two road wins.
- When favored, the Mean Green won every game (5-0). But they were only 2-7 as underdogs.
North Texas' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Austin Aune
|QB
|3,547 YDS (56.7%) / 33 TD / 15 INT
52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 3.7 RUSH YPG
|Ikaika Ragsdale
|RB
|755 YDS / 7 TD / 53.9 YPG / 5.3 YPC
19 REC / 135 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 9.6 REC YPG
|Jyaire Shorter
|WR
|23 REC / 628 YDS / 11 TD / 44.9 YPG
|Ayo Adeyi
|RB
|807 YDS / 4 TD / 57.6 YPG / 7.2 YPC
|KD Davis
|LB
|88 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Mazin Richards
|LB
|45 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Larry Nixon III
|LB
|64 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Deshawn Gaddie
|DB
|47 TKL / 0.0 TFL
Mean Green's Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last year, the Mean Green will be playing the 104th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
- Taking into account its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year (23), North Texas has the 18th-easiest conference schedule in college football.
- North Texas will play five games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.
North Texas 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Cal
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Florida International
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Louisiana Tech
|September 16
|-
|-
|5
|Abilene Christian
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Navy
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Temple
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Tulane
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Memphis
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|UTSA
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ SMU
|November 10
|-
|-
|12
|@ Tulsa
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|UAB
|November 25
|-
|-
