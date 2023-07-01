The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Osa Odighizuwa and the Dallas Cowboys opening the year with a tilt against the New York Giants at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Osa Odighizuwa Injury Status

Odighizuwa is currently not on the injured list.

Osa Odighizuwa 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Osa Odighizuwa 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 0.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 2 Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Bears 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Colts 1.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 Texans 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 1.0 2.0 7 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Divisional @49ers 1.0 1.0 5 0 0

