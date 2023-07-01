Peyton Hendershot is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Peyton Hendershot Injury Status

Hendershot is currently not on the injury report.

Peyton Hendershot 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 16 TAR, 11 REC, 103 YDS, 2 TD 1 CAR, 2 YDS (2.0 YPC), 1 TD

Peyton Hendershot Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 28.50 317 51 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.66 375 57 2023 ADP - 391 46

Other Cowboys Players

Peyton Hendershot 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Giants 3 3 43 0 Week 6 @Eagles 5 2 22 0 Week 7 Lions 2 2 5 1 Week 8 Bears 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 1 1 -2 0 Week 12 Giants 0 0 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 1 1 20 1 Week 17 @Titans 1 0 0 0

