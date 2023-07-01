In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Roope Hintz's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Roope Hintz 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 28 Time on Ice 15:52 476:18 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.5 16 Points 0.9 26 Hits 0.3 10 Takeaways 0.3 8 Giveaways 0.3 9 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Roope Hintz's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

BSSW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

