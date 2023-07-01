Get all of the statistics you need to know about the Sam Houston Bearkats' chances of clinching the 2023 CUSA championship in the article below.

Sam Houston Conference USA and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Conference USA Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Sam Houston 2023 Schedule

The Bearkats have games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including teams that notched nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ BYU September 2 1 - Air Force September 9 2 - @ Houston September 23 4 - Jacksonville State September 28 5 - @ Liberty October 5 6 - @ New Mexico State October 11 7 - Florida International October 18 8 - UTEP October 25 9 - Kennesaw State November 4 10 - @ Louisiana Tech November 11 11 - @ Western Kentucky November 18 12 - Middle Tennessee November 25 13 -

