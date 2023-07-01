Seth Curry of the Dallas Mavericks is +25000 to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Curry.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Seth Curry Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think Seth Curry will win Sixth Man of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Seth Curry 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Points 4.7 94 Rebounds 1.6 31 Assists 1.0 19 Steals 0.6 11 Blocks 0.2 3 FG% 39.8% 33-for-83 3P% 40.4% 19-for-47

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Seth Curry's Next Game

Matchup: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Space City Home Network, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.