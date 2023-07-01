The 2023 season win total set for the TCU Horned Frogs, 7.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

Looking to place a futures bet on TCU's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

TCU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
7.5 -130 +110 56.5%

Bet on TCU's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Horned Frogs' 2022 Performance

  • TCU ranked 26th in total offense (455.0 yards per game) and 94th in total defense (408.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
  • TCU averaged 261.7 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 39th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 97th, giving up 249.7 passing yards per contest.
  • TCU posted a 6-1 record at home and was 6-0 away last year.
  • As favorites, the Frogs were 10-1. As underdogs, they were 3-1.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Max Duggan QB 3,698 YDS (63.7%) / 32 TD / 8 INT
423 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 28.2 RUSH YPG
Kendre Miller RB 1,399 YDS / 17 TD / 93.3 YPG / 6.2 YPC
Quentin Johnston WR 60 REC / 1,069 YDS / 6 TD / 71.3 YPG
Emari Demercado RB 681 YDS / 6 TD / 45.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC
13 REC / 65 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.3 REC YPG
Dee Winters LB 79 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT
Jamoi Hodge LB 90 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
Dylan Horton DL 44 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK
Johnny Hodges LB 79 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK

Horned Frogs' Strength of Schedule

  • The Horned Frogs will face the 88th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (67).
  • Based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, TCUwill be playing the 81st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.
  • TCU's schedule has eight games against teams with winning records in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and one against a squad that accumulated less than four wins).

TCU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Colorado September 2 - -
2 Nicholls State September 9 - -
3 @ Houston September 16 - -
4 SMU September 23 - -
5 West Virginia September 30 - -
6 @ Iowa State October 7 - -
7 BYU October 14 - -
8 @ Kansas State October 21 - -
10 @ Texas Tech November 2 - -
11 Texas November 11 - -
12 Baylor November 18 - -
13 @ Oklahoma November 24 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.