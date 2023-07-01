The Texas Longhorns' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, 9.5, is rather high.

Texas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -140 +120 58.3%

Longhorns' 2022 Performance

Offensively, Texas ranked 35th in FBS with 429.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 54th in total defense (368.5 yards allowed per contest).

Texas averaged 241.4 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 56th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 91st, surrendering 242.7 passing yards per game.

At home last year, Texas was 5-2. On the road, the Longhorns won only two games.

The Horns lost every time as underdogs (0-1), but they went 8-4 as favorites.

Texas' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Bijan Robinson RB 1,578 YDS / 18 TD / 121.4 YPG / 6.1 YPC

19 REC / 314 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 24.2 REC YPG Xavier Worthy WR 60 REC / 760 YDS / 9 TD / 58.5 YPG Quinn Ewers QB 2,177 YDS (58.1%) / 15 TD / 6 INT

-52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -4.0 RUSH YPG Roschon Johnson RB 554 YDS / 5 TD / 42.6 YPG / 6.0 YPC

14 REC / 128 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.8 REC YPG Jaylan Ford LB 110 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 4 INT Jahdae Barron DB 72 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT DeMarvion Overshown LB 81 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Jerrin Thompson DB 73 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Longhorns' Strength of Schedule

The Longhorns are playing the third-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season (50), Texas has the 61st-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Texas has 10 games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with less than four wins last year.

Texas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Rice September 2 - - 2 @ Alabama September 9 - - 3 Wyoming September 16 - - 4 @ Baylor September 23 - - 5 Kansas September 30 - - 6 Oklahoma October 7 - - 8 @ Houston October 21 - - 9 BYU October 28 - - 10 Kansas State November 4 - - 11 @ TCU November 11 - - 12 @ Iowa State November 18 - - 13 Texas Tech November 24 - -

