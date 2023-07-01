The 2023 win total set for the Texas State Bobcats, 4.5, indicates it's going to be a rough year.

Texas State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 +140 -175 41.7%

Bobcats' 2022 Performance

Texas State ranked 16th-worst in total offense (323.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 49th with 361.4 yards allowed per contest.

Texas State put up 220.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (80th in FBS), and it ranked 95th defensively with 244.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Last season Texas State was 4-2 at home, but lost every time on the road.

As underdogs the Bobcats had just one win (1-7). When favored they went 3-1.

Texas State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Layne Hatcher QB 2,654 YDS (61.9%) / 19 TD / 10 INT

-151 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -12.6 RUSH YPG Lincoln Pare RB 760 YDS / 5 TD / 63.3 YPG / 4.4 YPC

29 REC / 229 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 19.1 REC YPG Ashtyn Hawkins WR 55 REC / 582 YDS / 7 TD / 48.5 YPG Javen Banks WR 19 REC / 271 YDS / 4 TD / 22.6 YPG Sione Tupou LB 55 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT Levi Bell DL 45 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Tory Spears DB 58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Jordan Revels LB 44 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK

Bobcats' Strength of Schedule

The Bobcats are facing the 60th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

In terms of toughness, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Texas State will be facing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this year.

In 2023, Texas State will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.

Texas State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Baylor September 2 - - 2 @ UTSA September 9 - - 3 Jackson State September 16 - - 4 Nevada September 23 - - 5 @ Southern Miss September 30 - - 6 @ Louisiana October 7 - - 7 UL Monroe October 14 - - 9 Troy October 28 - - 10 Georgia Southern November 4 - - 11 @ Coastal Carolina November 11 - - 12 @ Arkansas State November 18 - - 13 South Alabama November 25 - -

