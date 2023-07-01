Texas State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The 2023 win total set for the Texas State Bobcats, 4.5, indicates it's going to be a rough year.
Texas State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|4.5
|+140
|-175
|41.7%
Bobcats' 2022 Performance
- Texas State ranked 16th-worst in total offense (323.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 49th with 361.4 yards allowed per contest.
- Texas State put up 220.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (80th in FBS), and it ranked 95th defensively with 244.9 passing yards allowed per game.
- Last season Texas State was 4-2 at home, but lost every time on the road.
- As underdogs the Bobcats had just one win (1-7). When favored they went 3-1.
Texas State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Layne Hatcher
|QB
|2,654 YDS (61.9%) / 19 TD / 10 INT
-151 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -12.6 RUSH YPG
|Lincoln Pare
|RB
|760 YDS / 5 TD / 63.3 YPG / 4.4 YPC
29 REC / 229 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 19.1 REC YPG
|Ashtyn Hawkins
|WR
|55 REC / 582 YDS / 7 TD / 48.5 YPG
|Javen Banks
|WR
|19 REC / 271 YDS / 4 TD / 22.6 YPG
|Sione Tupou
|LB
|55 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Levi Bell
|DL
|45 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Tory Spears
|DB
|58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Jordan Revels
|LB
|44 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Bobcats' Strength of Schedule
- The Bobcats are facing the 60th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
- In terms of toughness, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Texas State will be facing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this year.
- In 2023, Texas State will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.
Texas State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Baylor
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ UTSA
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Jackson State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Nevada
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Southern Miss
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Louisiana
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|UL Monroe
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Troy
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Georgia Southern
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Coastal Carolina
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Arkansas State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|South Alabama
|November 25
|-
|-
