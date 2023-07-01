UTSA 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners have an over/under for wins this year of 7.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive squad.
UTSA Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7.5
|-140
|+115
|58.3%
Roadrunners' 2022 Performance
- On offense, UTSA was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 12th-best in FBS by totaling 476.0 yards per game. It ranked 74th on defense (387.6 yards allowed per game).
- UTSA sported the 93rd-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (243.4 allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking 13th-best with 300.7 passing yards per game.
- UTSA had six wins at home last season and five on the road.
- As underdogs the Roadrunners were winless (0-2). But as favorites they went 11-1.
UTSA's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Frank Harris
|QB
|4,063 YDS (69.6%) / 32 TD / 9 INT
602 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 43.0 RUSH YPG
|Zakhari Franklin
|WR
|94 REC / 1,136 YDS / 15 TD / 81.1 YPG
|Brenden Brady
|RB
|699 YDS / 9 TD / 49.9 YPG / 4.5 YPC
18 REC / 190 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.6 REC YPG
|Joshua Cephus
|WR
|87 REC / 985 YDS / 6 TD / 70.4 YPG
|Corey Mayfield Jr.
|DB
|53 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 3 INT
|Trey Moore
|LB
|38 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK
|Jamal Ligon
|LB
|64 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Clifford Chattman
|DB
|45 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD
Roadrunners' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last year, the Roadrunners will be playing the 62nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (23), UTSA has the 18th-easiest conference schedule in college football.
- UTSA's schedule features seven games against teams with winning records in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that collected three or fewer wins).
UTSA 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Houston
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Texas State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Army
|September 15
|-
|-
|4
|@ Tennessee
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|@ Temple
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|UAB
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Florida Atlantic
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|East Carolina
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ North Texas
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Rice
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|South Florida
|November 17
|-
|-
|13
|@ Tulane
|November 24
|-
|-
