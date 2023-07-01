The UTSA Roadrunners have an over/under for wins this year of 7.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive squad.

UTSA Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -140 +115 58.3%

Roadrunners' 2022 Performance

On offense, UTSA was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 12th-best in FBS by totaling 476.0 yards per game. It ranked 74th on defense (387.6 yards allowed per game).

UTSA sported the 93rd-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (243.4 allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking 13th-best with 300.7 passing yards per game.

UTSA had six wins at home last season and five on the road.

As underdogs the Roadrunners were winless (0-2). But as favorites they went 11-1.

UTSA's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Frank Harris QB 4,063 YDS (69.6%) / 32 TD / 9 INT

602 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 43.0 RUSH YPG Zakhari Franklin WR 94 REC / 1,136 YDS / 15 TD / 81.1 YPG Brenden Brady RB 699 YDS / 9 TD / 49.9 YPG / 4.5 YPC

18 REC / 190 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.6 REC YPG Joshua Cephus WR 87 REC / 985 YDS / 6 TD / 70.4 YPG Corey Mayfield Jr. DB 53 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 3 INT Trey Moore LB 38 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK Jamal Ligon LB 64 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Clifford Chattman DB 45 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD

Roadrunners' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year, the Roadrunners will be playing the 62nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (23), UTSA has the 18th-easiest conference schedule in college football.

UTSA's schedule features seven games against teams with winning records in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that collected three or fewer wins).

UTSA 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Houston September 2 - - 2 Texas State September 9 - - 3 Army September 15 - - 4 @ Tennessee September 23 - - 6 @ Temple October 7 - - 7 UAB October 14 - - 8 @ Florida Atlantic October 21 - - 9 East Carolina October 28 - - 10 @ North Texas November 4 - - 11 Rice November 11 - - 12 South Florida November 17 - - 13 @ Tulane November 24 - -

