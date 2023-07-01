Zambia Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Zambia is +6500 to finish first in Group C of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +50000 to win the tournament).
Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Zambia: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+50000
|27
|3
|Odds to Win Group C
|+6500
|25
|3
Zambia: Last World Cup Performance
Zambia did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
Bet on Zambia to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Zambia: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Japan
|July 22
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Spain
|July 26
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Costa Rica
|July 31
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Zambia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Pauline Zulu
|20
|-
|-
|Martha Tembo
|25
|13
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Vast Phiri
|27
|18
|ZESCO (Zambia)
|Esther Banda
|18
|-
|-
|Judith Soko
|19
|-
|YASA (Zambia)
|Lushomo Mweemba
|22
|3
|Green Buffaloes (Zambia)
|Jackline Nkole
|24
|-
|-
|Rhoda Chileshe
|2022
|-
|-
|Esther Siamfuko
|18
|4
|-
|Mary Wilombe
|25
|6
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Hazel Nali
|25
|16
|Fatih Vatan SK (Turkey)
|Agness Musesa
|2022
|-
|-
|Catherine Musonda
|25
|1
|-
|Eunice Sakala
|21
|-
|Nkwazi (Zambia)
|Chitete Munsaka
|2022
|-
|-
|Letisha Lungu
|2022
|-
|-
|Ochumba Lubandji
|22
|7
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Maylan Mulenga
|23
|-
|-
|Margaret Belemu
|26
|8
|Shanghai Shengli (China)
|Mary Mulenga
|25
|-
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Prisca Chilufya
|24
|-
|-
|Comfort Selemani
|18
|-
|-
|Misozi Zulu
|18
|-
|-
|Susan Banda
|33
|-
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Xiomara Mapepa
|21
|-
|-
|Regina Chanda
|2022
|-
|-
|Ireen Lungu
|25
|14
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Grace Chanda
|26
|10
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Hellen Chanda
|25
|21
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Rachael Nachula
|37
|-
|-
|Hellen Mubanga
|28
|9
|Zaragoza CFF (Spain)
|Racheal Kundananji
|23
|17
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Barbra Banda
|23
|11
|Shanghai Shengli (China)
|Avell Chitundu
|25
|12
|ZESCO (Zambia)
|Evarine Katongo
|20
|19
|ZISD (Zambia)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.