Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .725 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shawn Dubin and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .314 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with more than one hit 23 times (35.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this year (28 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|27
|.364
|AVG
|.257
|.409
|OBP
|.291
|.653
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|12
|29/9
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.57 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dubin will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty has two appearances in relief this season.
