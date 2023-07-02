Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's game features the Texas Rangers (50-33) and the Houston Astros (45-38) clashing at Globe Life Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on July 2.
The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (5-5) against the Astros and Shawn Dubin.
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 51 times and won 32, or 62.7%, of those games.
- Texas has entered 36 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 24-12 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 491 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Martín Pérez vs Matt Manning
|June 28
|Tigers
|W 10-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Cody Bradford vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Jon Gray vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Shawn Dubin
|July 3
|Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Cristian Javier
|July 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
|July 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|July 6
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs James Paxton
|July 7
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.