Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .308 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (32.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (16.9%).

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), with two or more runs six times (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 27 .352 AVG .257 .397 OBP .291 .631 SLG .429 16 XBH 11 9 HR 3 22 RBI 12 33/9 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings