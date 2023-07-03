Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .270 with 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- He ranks 54th in batting average, 92nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 59 of 81 games this year (72.8%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (27.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (29 of 81), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.5%.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.276
|AVG
|.265
|.353
|OBP
|.293
|.500
|SLG
|.476
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|22
|51/16
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Astros will send Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 30th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
