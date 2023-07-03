Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Josh Smith (.240 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .217 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 18 of 44 games this season (40.9%), with multiple hits on four occasions (9.1%).
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (11.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.191
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.366
|.277
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|4
|17/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier (7-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 30th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
