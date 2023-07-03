The Texas Rangers versus Houston Astros game on Monday at 2:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 114 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .459.

The Rangers' .274 batting average leads MLB.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (494 total, 5.9 per game).

The Rangers have a league-best .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.179).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Martin Perez (7-3) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Perez is looking to claim his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Perez is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Cody Bradford Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros W 5-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Dane Dunning - 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Martín Pérez Jake Irvin

