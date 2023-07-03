You can wager on player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others on the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros heading into their matchup at 2:05 PM ET on Monday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers' Martin Perez (7-3) will make his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 44th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6.0 K/9 ranks 63rd.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 2 at White Sox Jun. 21 7.0 4 3 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 7.0 3 1 0 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.351/.462 so far this season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 83 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .259/.327/.503 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He's slashed .285/.361/.466 on the year.

Tucker hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 79 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.345/.405 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

