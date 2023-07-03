Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.545 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Astros
|Rangers vs Astros Odds
|Rangers vs Astros Prediction
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has eight doubles, a triple and 20 walks while hitting .304.
- In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (24.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.3%).
- He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.305
|AVG
|.304
|.423
|OBP
|.400
|.373
|SLG
|.411
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|5/11
|K/BB
|16/9
|7
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Astros rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.72), 29th in WHIP (1.172), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.