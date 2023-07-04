The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino

Brennan Bernardino TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .349 with 24 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Seager is batting .389 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 81.1% of his games this year (43 of 53), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (37.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 50.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 23 of 53 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 21 .387 AVG .295 .451 OBP .357 .685 SLG .489 23 XBH 11 7 HR 3 27 RBI 23 21/16 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings