On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brennan Bernardino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino

Brennan Bernardino TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .238 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Garver has recorded a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Garver has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 6 .267 AVG .150 .333 OBP .261 .483 SLG .150 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 2 22/6 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings