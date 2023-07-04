Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (50-35) and Boston Red Sox (43-42) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on July 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (7-1) to the mound, while Brennan Bernardino (1-0) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 32, or 60.4%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 29-20 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 505 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

