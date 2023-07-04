When the Texas Rangers (50-35) and Boston Red Sox (43-42) face off at Fenway Park on Tuesday, July 4, Dane Dunning will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino to the hill. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-115). A 9.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (7-1, 2.80 ERA) vs Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.49 ERA)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 32 (60.4%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 32-21 (winning 60.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-6 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (48.9%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 20-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -114 - 1st

